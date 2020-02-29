Graham, M’burg shine at wrestling sectionals

ST. PARIS – Graham won the Division II sectional wrestling title here Saturday with 273 team points and advanced 11 wrestlers to this weekend’s district meet. Valley View was second with 145.5 points.

Champions for the Falcons included 113 Nolan Gessler, 126 Nick Hart, 132 Chris Kelly, 138 Nick Moore, 145 Alek Martin, 152 Trace Braun and 220 Nolan Neves.

Placing third were 160 Camden McDanel, 170 Eric Thomas and 182 Jack Mefford. Zack Burroughs placed fourth at 285.

Urbana’s Trevor Stewart won the sectional title at 182 to advance to the district meet and UHS’s Trey Miller placed fourth at 160 to advance.

The district tournament will be held at Wilmington High School on Friday and Saturday.

Division III

At the Division III sectional at Lehman on Saturday, Mechanicsburg placed second behind Versailles and advanced 10 wrestlers to this weekend’s district meet at Troy.

Champions for the Indians included Jake Hurst (152), Jaron Patterson (182) and Caden Coleman (220).

Placing second were Trey Allen (113), Luke Stroud (126) and Westyn Moyer (138). Placing third were Jesse Stroud (120) and Jake Thiel (285). Adam Waller (170) and Kaleb Surmaceviz (195) both placed fourth.

Triad advanced four wrestlers to the Division III district meet, which hasn’t been accomplished since Triad’s very first coach, Jack Stout, coached the Cardinals back in 1991.

As a team, Triad placed fifth out of 14.

For the Cardinals, Dalton Overfield placed fourth at 160, Isiah Leasure placed second at 170 and Coleman Hauck (145) and Blake Boldman (152) both placed fourth.

At the Division III sectional at Covington on Saturday, WL-S’s Ian Maurice (138) and Tyler Douthwaite (152) both qualified for the district meet by placing fourth.

Triad’s Isiah Leasure (right) wrestles Ben Logan’s Steele Boysel during the Division III sectional at Lehman on Saturday. Boysel won the match, 14-4. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_triadwrest.jpg Triad’s Isiah Leasure (right) wrestles Ben Logan’s Steele Boysel during the Division III sectional at Lehman on Saturday. Boysel won the match, 14-4. Photo by Dawndee Zizzo Graham’s Alek Martin (145) wrestles during the Division II sectional at Graham. Martin won his weight class to advance to the district meet. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_alekmartin.jpg Graham’s Alek Martin (145) wrestles during the Division II sectional at Graham. Martin won his weight class to advance to the district meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography