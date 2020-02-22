Graham wrestlers win CBC title

Graham won the CBC/Mad River Division and overall title at the CBC wrestling tournament at Urbana on Saturday. The Falcons earned their 27th consecutive conference championship with 275.5 team points.

Champions for GHS included 113 Nolan Gessler, 126 Nick Hart, 132 Chris Kelly, 138 Nick Moore, 145 Alek Martin, 152 Trace Braun, 220 Nolan Neves and 285 Zack Burroughs.

Eric Thomas was runner-up at 170 and also claimed the CBC Sportsmanship Award..

Camden McDanel (160) and Evan Lykins (195) were both third and Jack Mefford (182) was fourth.

For Urbana – which placed 10th overall – Trevor Stewart claimed the title at 182.

Also for UHS, Lucas Chess was fourth at 120, Jason Sloat was fifth at 106 and Trey Williams was fifth at 160.

Graham hosts the Division II sectional on Friday and Saturday.

Photo by John Coffman Photography