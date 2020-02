Graham loses in finals at state duals

COLUMBUS – Top-seeded Louisville defeated third-seeded Graham, 34-30, in the finals of the Division II state wrestling duals here at St. John Arena on Sunday.

The Falcons, who forfeited matches all day at 106 and 120 pounds, entered the final match at 285 pounds trailing 31-30, and Graham’s Zach Burroughs lost a 3-1 decision to Blake Robbins.

In a 32-30 win over second-seeded Aurora in the semifinals, Burroughs pinned Joey Arnold in 3:09 to give the Falcons the victory.

In the quarterfinals, Graham defeated West Holmes, 48-24.

Individual results were: 106 Jack Welsh (West Holmes) forfeit (Graham Local); 113 Cael Woods (West Holmes) pin Nolan Gessler (Graham Local) 1:15; 120 Mason Taylor (West Holmes) forfeit (Graham Local); 126 Nick Hart (Graham Local) dec. Tyler Masters (West Holmes) Dec 5-2; 132 Chris Kelly (Graham Local) dec. Tucker Kaufman (West Holmes) md 9-1; 138 Nick Moore (Graham Local) pin Dylan Strouse (West Holmes) 0:38; 145 Alek Martin (Graham Local) pin Conner Varnes (West Holmes) 1:14; 152 Trace Braun (Graham Local) dec. Gavin Greer (West Holmes) tf 15-0; 160 Walker Uhl (West Holmes) dec. Camden McDanel (Graham Local) Dec 4-3; 170 Eric Thomas (Graham Local) pin Josh Sayers (West Holmes) 3:37; 182 Cruz Alexander (West Holmes) dec. Jack Mefford (Graham Local); 195 Evan Lykins (Graham Local) pin Colt Cox (West Holmes) 5:20; 220 Nolan Neves (Graham Local) pin Skylar Anderson (West Holmes) 0:43; 285 Zack Burroughs (Graham Local) pin Collin Gardner (West Holmes) 1:47.

In the semifinals, Graham beat Aurora, 32-30.

Individual results were: 106 Codie Cuerbo (Aurora) forfeit (Graham Local); 113 Nolan Gessler (Graham Local) dec. Robbie Sagaris 11 (Aurora) Dec 11-4; 120 Antwan Sagaris (Aurora) forfeit (Graham Local); 126 Nick Hart (Graham Local) dec. Bo DiJulius (Aurora) Dec 6-2; 132 Chris Kelly (Graham Local) dec. Brian Kennedy 11 (Aurora) tf 25-9; 138 Nick Moore (Graham Local) dec. Nic Willingham (Aurora) Dec 9-3; 145 Alek Martin (Graham Local) dec. David Cumberledge (Aurora) Dec 7-3; 152 Tyler Lillard (Aurora) dec. Trace Braun (Graham Local) md 22-8; 160 Dylan Fishback (Aurora) dec. Camden McDanel (Graham Local) tf 19-3; 170 Ethan Anderson (Aurora) pin Eric Thomas (Graham Local) 5:09; 182 Jack Mefford (Graham Local) dec. Quinn Gorman (Aurora) Dec 7-1; 195 Evan Anderson (Aurora) dec. Evan Lykins (Graham Local) Dec 10-3; 220 Nolan Neves (Graham Local) pin Zak Mohan (Aurora) 0:31; 285 Zack Burroughs (Graham Local) pin Joey Arnold (Aurora) 3:09.

Graham lost to Louisville in the finals, 34-30.

Individual results were: 106 Dylan Rhoads (Louisville) forfeit (Graham Local); 113 Nolan Gessler (Graham Local) dec. Dominic Hoffarth (Louisville) md 9-1; 120 Dan Adams (Louisville) forfeit (Graham Local); 126 Garett Lautzenheiser (Louisville) dec. Nick Hart (Graham Local) Dec 7-5; 132 Davin Rhoads (Louisville) dec. Chris Kelly (Graham Local) Dec 6-3; 138 Nick Moore (Graham Local) pin Carter Mickley (Louisville) 0:56; 145 Alek Martin (Graham Local) dec. Logan Vanicek (Louisville) tf 24-9; 152 Trace Braun (Graham Local) forfeit (Louisville); 160 Camden McDanel (Graham Local) dec. Daniel Kennedy (Louisville) Dec 9-4; 170 Brenden Severs (Louisville) dec. Eric Thomas (Graham Local) md 10-0; 182 Jax Leonard (Louisville) dec. Jack Mefford (Graham Local) md 14-6; 195 Brent Paulus (Louisville) dec. Evan Lykins 10 (Graham Local) tf 21-6; 220 Nolan Neves (Graham Local) forfeit (Louisville); 285 Blake Robbins (Louisville) dec. Zack Burroughs (Graham Local) Dec 3-1 SV.

Graham’s Zack Burroughs pins Aurora’s Joey Arnold at 285 pounds to propel the Falcons to a 32-30 win in the semifinals of the Division II state duals on Sunday in Columbus. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_burroughs-1.jpg Graham’s Zack Burroughs pins Aurora’s Joey Arnold at 285 pounds to propel the Falcons to a 32-30 win in the semifinals of the Division II state duals on Sunday in Columbus. Photo by John Coffman Photography