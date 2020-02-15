Mechanicsburg, WL-S advance in girls basketball

SIDNEY – Mechanicsburg outscored Russia 37-12 over the middle two-and-a-half quarters to turn a 16-11 deficit late in the first quarter into a commanding 48-28 lead early in the fourth quarter en route to a 56-44 victory in the opening round of the Division IV girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

Mechanicsburg’s Kasey Schipfer recorded a game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor while also contributing three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Grace Forrest added 11 points.

The Indians forced 30 Russia turnovers, including a combined 17 in the pivotal two middle quarters.

Mechanicsburg advances to play Mississinawa Valley here on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

WL-S wins

NORTHRIDGE – Selena Weaver scored a game-high 15 points as WL-S downed Milton-Union, 50-11, in the Division III girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 25-8, at the half.

WL-S advances to play Indian Lake here on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Triad falls

SIDNEY – Ansonia nipped Triad, 52-51, in the Division IV girls basketball sectional on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (4-19), Frani LeVan had 18 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds, Olivia Babanova had 11 points, Cati LeVan had 8 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Abby Walls had 7 rebounds and Olivia Butz added 4 steals.