Nigh claims another Tulsa championship

Urbana fifth-grader Libertie Nigh (pictured) recently became a back to back (2019 & 2020) World Of Wrestling Tulsa National Champion. She will be traveling to Reno, Nevada, in April in an attempt to win her 2nd World Of Wrestling Reno World Championship.

