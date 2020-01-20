Blue Knight women fall at West Virginia State

INSTITUTE, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team dug itself a hole early and couldn’t climb back in Saturday’s 115-80 loss at West Virginia State.

UU (10-6, 6-4 MEC) had its four-game win streak snapped while slipping back into a fifth-place tie with Fairmont State in the conference standings. West Virginia State is one game back after it improved to 7-9 (5-5 MEC).

Sylvia Hudson led UU with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting along with eight rebounds. The senior forward moved into second place in school history for most career rebounds with 741.

Additionally, Tyra James finished with 18 points and four boards. Weston Minnich recorded nine points and seven boards while Kami McEldowney posted seven points and team-high five assists. Bailey Draughn scored eight points and Kasey Knippen had seven. Lexie Wright chipped in with eight rebounds.

Early turnovers proved costly for UU as the Yellow Jackets opened the game with a 24-8 run and led 37-16 at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Knights gave the ball up 10 times in the opening frame and finished with a season-high 31 turnovers.

West Virginia State kept its foot on the gas with full-court defensive pressure and built a 69-28 halftime advantage. The Jackets’ lead swelled to as much as 45 despite the Blue Knights outscoring the hosts 31-21 in the third quarter.

WVSU drained 15 of 39 (38.5%) from three-point range while shooting 50 percent (42-84) overall. UU shot at a 49-percent clip but made only 4 of 15 (26.7%) attempts from beyond the arc. The Jackets had 17 turnovers and outscored the Blue Knights 47-19 in points off takeaways.

UU remains winless on the road against West Virginia State all time (0-7).

The Blue Knights continue a tough road stretch with Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. tipoff at West Liberty University. The Hilltoppers (7-9, 3-7 MEC) defeated Frostburg State on Saturday, 67-55, to snap a three-game skid. UU knocked off West Liberty at home earlier this season, 87-73.