UU splits with Charleston

Sylvia Hudson had 22 points and 14 rebounds as Urbana University knocked off Charleston, 83-78, in overtime Wednesday night in MEC women’s basketball.

Hudson left the game with a bloody lip in the fourth quarter but returned down the stretch and into the OT before fouling out.

Charleston led, 42-40, at the half, and the score was tied 71-71 at the end of the fourth quarter.

For UU (10-5, 6-3), Tyra James had 22 points and Kami McEldowney added 11.

For Charleston (12-3, 7-2), Brooklyn Pannell had 15 points.

The Blue Knights play at West Virginia State on Saturday.

In the late game Wednesday night, Charleston’s men’s basketball team beat UU, 80-64.

The Blue Knights trailed, 37-24, at the half.

For UU (4-11, 3-6), Jordan Bradley had 16 points and Shaunn Monroe added 11.

The Blue Knights play at West Virginia State on Saturday.

UU falls in volleyball

The UU men’s volleyball team stormed back to force a deciding set but fell short against Wittenberg Tuesday night in the Grimes Center, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 18-25, 15-11. It was the first five-setter of the season for the Blue Knights.

Jack Brinkman produced a career-high 18 kills and nine digs to lead the comeback effort along with setter Chaz Hafer’s career-best 42 assists. Liam Morrissey chipped in with nine kills and six digs while Kurt Klamfoth had five kills and 3.5 blocks.

UU (0-6) was outhit by the visitors .212 to .229 while racking up 52 kills but committing 27 errors. Wittenberg, which was playing its season opener, totaled 49 kills and 25 errors. The Blue Knights had a season-high seven aces, including two each from Brinkman, Hafer and Tyler Chavez.

UU will have over a week off before its next match on Friday, Jan. 24 at nationally-ranked Lewis (Ill.). The Blue Knights won’t return home until Sunday, Feb. 9 for a tri-match against Daemen and Lincoln Memorial.

Photo by UU Athletics