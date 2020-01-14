Hudson named national player of the week

ST. LOUIS – Urbana University’s Sylvia Hudson has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Women’s Division II National Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 12.

The senior forward was named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week after helping lead the Blue Knights to a pair of wins while averaging 27.5 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Hudson exploded for a season-high 36 points in a 99-82 win at Fairmont State, tying the second-most points in a single game in program history.

She was 14-of-18 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free-throw line, while also recording a pair of steals.

The Sidney native then added 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 78-63 win over Frostburg State, finishing 7-of-10 from the field and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. The two double-doubles pushed her career total to 30.

Hudson, who shot a combined 75 percent from the field in the two games, also became just the second player in program history to post 1,500 career points and 700 career rebounds.

The UU women host Charleston (W. Va.) today at 5:30 p.m. The men’s game will follow at 7:30 p.m.

