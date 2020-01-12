UU teams sweep visiting Frostburg State

Josh Gibson collected his 100th career coaching victory as the Urbana University men’s basketball team cruised in Saturday’s 72-55 triumph over Frostburg State University inside the Grimes Center.

The win snapped a three-game skid for the Blue Knights, who improved to 4-10 (3-5 MEC), and put a halt to Frostburg’s (6-8, 3-5 MEC) four-game winning streak. It was the first meeting ever between the two programs after Frostburg joined the Mountain East last summer.

Shaunn Monroe led UU with a career-high 17 points while Tehree Horn produced his first double-double on 14 points and career-best 13 rebounds. Additionally, Mario Lacy Jr. scored 11 points with eight boards while Kyle Kegley finished with nine points and Drew Thomas chipped in with eight points and four assists.

After Frostburg grabbed an early two-point lead, UU countered by breaking loose on a 21-2 run as Monroe’s trey at the 9:46 mark in the first half put the Blue Knights ahead 23-6. UU remained out in front by double digits the majority of the way, building a 37-18 halftime lead and going up by 20 early in the second half.

The Bobcats were paced by Joe Adedayo’s game-high 27 points.

UU limited Frostburg to its lowest scoring output and shooting percentage (25%) of the season. The Blue Knights did the bulk of their damage down low as they outscored the visitors 40-20 on points in the paint. The Blue Knights posted a season-high 51 rebounds and nine blocked shots.

UU returns home Wednesday to host Charleston at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles (12-2, 6-2 MEC) are tied atop the league standings and have won seven straight outings by an average margin of 21 points.

UU women win

UU’s Tyra James and Sylvia Hudson each posted a double-double for the second straight game to lead the Blue Knight women’s team past Frostburg State, 78-63, Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs.

UU, which won its third straight, improved to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play to take over sole possession of fifth place in the league standings. Frostburg dropped to 2-12 (1-7 MEC).

James led all scorers with 21 points, despite an off-shooting night, and collected 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double. Hudson, who recorded her 30th career double-double, shot 7 of 10 from the floor and a perfect 5 for 5 at the line to finish with 19 points and 10 boards.

Kami McEldowney also reached double figures with 10 points while Kasey Knippen chipped in with nine points, five boards and five assists. The two combined for five of the team’s nine made 3-pointers on the day.

UU never trailed in this one but couldn’t put away the Bobcats until the fourth quarter.

Frostburg got within seven with under three minutes left in the third, but a three from Alyssa Garberich put the Blue Knights back in front by double digits. Garberich, who is a starter on the UU women’s soccer team and walked on to the basketball team this year, provided the spark in her first extended minutes off the bench.

UU led 50-41 entering the fourth quarter and then hit eight of its first 10 shots to pull ahead. A Hudson layup with 4:32 remaining capped a 19-9 run to put the Blue Knights up for good. Knippen got the run started with back-to-back treys.

UU won the rebounding battle, 43-33, and knocked down 15 of 18 at the charity stripe. Both teams shot just over 40 percent overall.

UU will put its winning streak on the line Wednesday against visiting Charleston (12-2, 7-1 MEC) at 5:30 p.m. The Golden Eagles, who are winners of nine straight and tied for first with Notre Dame College, are coming off a 65-53 win at Davis & Elkins.