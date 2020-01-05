Graham’s Martin claims 145 title at Cheesehead

Graham finished fourth with 452 team points at the Cheesehead (Wisconsin) Invitational in a field of 32 teams from seven states.

The tournament was a two-day event using both pool and bracket format.

For the Falcons, Alex Martin claimed the title at 145 pounds.

Others placing for Graham were 113 Nolan Gessler – 2nd; 126 Nick Hart – 4th; 132 Chris Kelly – 4th; 138 Nick Moore – 8th; 152 Trace Braun – 9th; 160 Camden McDanel – 12th; 170 Eric Thomas – 18th; 195 Evan Lykins – 8th; 220 Nolan Neves – 5th and 285 Zack Burroughs – 4th.

The Falcons will host a tri-meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. versus Mason and Union County, Ky.

Triad’s Dalton Overfield pins James Lysne of Centerville at 160 pounds during the Bellbrook Tournament last weekend. The Cardinals placed ninth out of 12 teams. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/01/web1_overfield.jpg Triad’s Dalton Overfield pins James Lysne of Centerville at 160 pounds during the Bellbrook Tournament last weekend. The Cardinals placed ninth out of 12 teams.