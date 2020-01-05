Graham’s Martin claims 145 title at Cheesehead

Graham finished fourth with 452 team points at the Cheesehead (Wisconsin) Invitational in a field of 32 teams from seven states.
The tournament was a two-day event using both pool and bracket format.
For the Falcons, Alex Martin claimed the title at 145 pounds.
Others placing for Graham were 113 Nolan Gessler – 2nd; 126 Nick Hart – 4th; 132 Chris Kelly – 4th; 138 Nick Moore – 8th; 152 Trace Braun – 9th; 160 Camden McDanel – 12th; 170 Eric Thomas – 18th; 195 Evan Lykins – 8th; 220 Nolan Neves – 5th and 285 Zack Burroughs – 4th.
The Falcons will host a tri-meet on Saturday at 2 p.m. versus Mason and Union County, Ky.