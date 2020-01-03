Loffing leads WL-S boys to victory

LONDON – WL-S beat Madison Plains, 56-39, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Tigers (6-1, 5-1), Matthew Loffing had 14 points, Holden Nease had 12 and Nick Burden added 11.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 32-26. Owen Johnson had 16 points for the Tigers (7-0).

Madison Plains won the jayvee game, 21-19.

Triad falls

ENON – Greenon defeated Triad, 94-71, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Cardinals (0-5, 0-5), Ayden Spriggs had 16 points.

Greenon won the jayvee game, 74-37, and the 9th grade game, 42-20.