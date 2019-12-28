WL-S, Mechanicsburg girls earn OHC victories

WEST LIBERTY – Grace Estes scored a game-high 20 points as WL-S beat Southeastern, 51-20, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 25-9, at the half.

Selena Weaver had 13 points for WL-S (7-1, 5-0).

Southeastern won the jayvee game, 32-24. Madeline Hutton had 12 points for WL-S.

The Tigers play at Greeneview on Thursday.

M’burg girls win

MECHANICSBURG – Kasey Schipfer had a team-high 15 points and 4 assists as unbeaten Mechanicsburg downed Cedarville, 68-20, in OHC girls basketball.

Mechanicsburg led, 38-5, at the half.

For M’burg (10-0, 6-0), Grace Forrest scored 12 points.

Mechanicsburg plays at Springfield Catholic Central on Saturday.

Falcons fall in 3 OTs

COVINGTON – Newton held off Graham, 67-66, in 3 OTs on Saturday at the Covington Holiday Boys Basketball Tournament.

The Falcons trailed, 19-16, at the half and the score was tied, 48-48, at the end of the fourth quarter.

The score was tied at 59-59 after 2 OTs.

For Graham (1-8), Nick Prince had 18 points, Dalton Hannahs had 17, Braden Blankenship had 10 and Eric Goddard added 10.

The Falcons made 13 of 22 from behind the three-point line.

Graham hosts Indian Lake Friday night.

Graham wrestlers prevail

DAYTON – Graham won the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Tournament’s small school division on Saturday with 227 team points.

Champions for Graham included 106 Nolan Gessler, 126 Nick Hart and 220 Nolan Neves.

Runners-up for the Falcons were 132 Chris Kelly, 138 Nick Moore, 145 Alek Martin, 152 Trace Braun and 160 Camden McDanel.

Graham travels to the Cheesehead Invite in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, on Jan. 3-4.