LeBeau to appear Thursday on Fox Sports 1

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau will be featured reciting “Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Thursday’s episode of “NFL Films Presents,” which will air at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

The segment was filmed on July 21 at Urbana Country Club while LeBeau was in town to play in the Legends Golf Classic.

For over 30 years, LeBeau recited “Twas the Night Before Christmas” – with all the verses – for the players he was coaching, starting when he was defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1980s.

LeBeau is a native of London, Ohio.

An additional “NFL Films Presents” segment filmed on July 21 at Urbana Country Club should air in the near future.