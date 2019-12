Nease leads WL-S to win over Fairlawn

WEST LIBERTY – Holden Nease scored a team-high 29 points as WL-S defeated Fairlawn, 68-62, in non-league boys basketball Saturday night.

For the Tigers (5-0), Matthew Loffing had 16 points and Jack Eggleston added 8.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 46-20. For the Tigers (5-0), Logan Saylor had 17 points and Owen Johnson added 12.

WL-S plays at West Jefferson on Monday, Dec. 30.

Triad girls fall

NORTH LEWISBURG – Riverside held off Triad, 52-49, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (2-5), Frani LeVan had 22 points, Cati LeVan had 13 points and 4 assists and Abby Walls added 9 rebounds.

Triad hosts West Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Triad’s Olivia Butz (right) drives against Riverside on Saturday at THS. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_obutz-1.jpg Triad’s Olivia Butz (right) drives against Riverside on Saturday at THS.