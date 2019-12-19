UU’s Toliver earns D-II honor

AUSTIN, Texas – For the second year in a row, Urbana University’s Mikal Toliver has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Division II Football Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). He’s one of eight defensive linemen to be awarded Academic All-America® at the D-II level.

Toliver, a senior from Dayton, wrapped up his playing career at UU with the second-most sacks in school history (23.5). A three-time All-MEC first-team selection and All-MEC Academic Team honoree, he finished with 109 tackles, 44 career tackles for loss and seven forced fumbles in 28 games. He served as team captain the past two seasons, helping lead a program turnaround with the team’s first winning season in six years. Toliver was named Urbana University’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2018-19.

UU men play tonight

The UU men’s basketball team will host Tiffin in non-league action today at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Knights (3-7) have won two straight games at home.

