UU women fall to Davis & Elkins

The Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered a 75-70 defeat to visiting Davis & Elkins Saturday at the Grimes Center.

It was the first meeting between the two teams as league opponents.

UU (6-5, 3-3 MEC) held the lead for all but 24 seconds until Davis & Elkins (2-8, 2-4 MEC) clawed back at the end of the contest. The Senators outscored the Blue Knights 14-4 over the final four minutes as a pair of free throws put the visitors ahead for good with 1:30 remaining.

D&E’s Jamiyah Johnson carried the Senators with 31 points and 26 rebounds. The junior forward grabbed 14 offensive boards while logging the highest overall rebound total by an NCAA Division II player this season.

UU limited Davis & Elkins to 37-percent shooting, including just 16 percent from three-point range, but the Senators used a 52-34 advantage on the glass to overcome the poor shooting. D&E outscored UU 19-6 in second-chance points.

Leading the way for UU was Sylvia Hudson with a season-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting. Bailey Draughn scored 16 with three 3-pointers while Kami McEldowney added 10 points and a career-high eight assists. Lexie Wright grabbed a team-high nine rebounds in her first start.

The Blue Knights led by as much 10 midway through the first quarter when a Draughn trey made it 18-8. UU remained out in front in the second and led 37-33 at halftime. After D&E briefly claimed its first lead near the start of the third, UU responded by shooting over 60 percent in the period to lead 58-54 going into the final stanza.

UU will host its final home game of 2019 when it welcomes Findlay to the Grimes Center on Tuesday. The non-conference matchup will tip off at 6 p.m.