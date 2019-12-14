Graham’s Moore places 6th at Ironman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Graham finished the Walsh Jesuit Ironman wrestling tournament outside the top 20 teams with 43.5 points on Saturday.

Placing 6th at the 138-pound class was Nick Moore.

Graham will return to action at the GMVWA Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28 at the Vandalia-Butler Student Activity Center.

M’burg girls win

MECHANICSBURG – Kasey Schipfer scored 18 points as Mechanicsburg defeated Marysville, 50-33, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 24-11, at the half.

Grace Forrest added 15 points for Mechanicsburg.

Marysville won the jayvee game, 50-40.

Triad girls fall

NORTH LEWISBURG – Fairbanks beat Triad, 58-47, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (1-3, 1-2), Cati LeVan had 12 points and 9 rebounds, Frani LeVan had 11 points, Abby Walls had 9 rebounds and Olivia Butz added 4 steals.