WL-S state track champions honored

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem recognized its 2019 Division III state champion girls track team Friday night when the athletes were presented with their championship rings.

This team’s state championship marked the first state title for a girls team in West Liberty-Salem history.

At the state meet, WL-S placed in seven events, had six Academic All-Ohioans, nine All-Ohioans and claimed state titles in the 4×800 and 4×200 relays.

Members of the team were Addy Johnson, Gabby Hollar, Korrine King, Paige Shafer, Megan Dillon, Savannah Weaver, Hannah Bowman, Maria Henderson, Anna McGill, Riane Paine, Selena Weaver, Marissa Bailey, Macy Roth, Kaydence Waldron and Mandilyn Weaver

State meet placers included:

Grace Adams – 1st place 4×800 relay, 12th place 3,200 meter run

Megan Adams – 1st place 4×800 relay, 2nd place 1,600 meter run

Madison Bahan – 1st place 4×800 relay, 2nd place 4×400 relay

Alex Burton – 1st place 4×200 relay, 5th place 4×100 relay

Grace Estes – 1st place 4×200 relay, 2nd place 4×400 relay, 5th place 4×100 relay

Emily Hollar – 1st place 4×200 relay, 2nd place 4×200 relay, 4th place 400 meter dash, 11th place 200 meter dash

Kaylee LeVan – 1st place 4×200 relay, 5th place 4×100 relay

Lydia Moell – 4th place pole vault, 5th place 4×100 relay

Katelyn Stapleton – 1st place 4×800 relay, 2nd place 4×400 relay, 10th place 800 meter run

WL-S Coach Ann Vogel received State Coach of the Year honors from both the National Federation of State High School Associations and the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Associations.

Assistant coaches include Lauren Godwin, Hannah Ropp, Larry Steiner and Mandy Lauck.

The WL-S state championship girls track team was recently honored. Pictured left to right are Head Coach Ann Vogel, Katelyn Stapleton, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams, Megan Adams, Lydia Moell, Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Assistant Coach Mandy Lauck. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/12/web1_IMG_1526.jpg The WL-S state championship girls track team was recently honored. Pictured left to right are Head Coach Ann Vogel, Katelyn Stapleton, Madison Bahan, Grace Adams, Megan Adams, Lydia Moell, Kaylee LeVan, Grace Estes, Alex Burton and Assistant Coach Mandy Lauck. Submitted photo