Rooney leads Urbana girls past Graham, 43-37

Samantha Rooney scored 16 points as Urbana beat Graham, 43-37, on Saturday in CBC girls basketball.

UHS led, 20-15, at the half.

For the Hillclimbers (2-4, 1-1), Claire Shelpman had 10 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals and Maleah Murphy had 7 points and 7 steals.

For the Falcons (0-5, 0-1), Lexi King had 14 points and 6 rebounds.

WL-S girls win

WEST LIBERTY – Selena Weaver scored 22 points as WL-S routed winless Northeastern, 64-12, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 53-5, at the half.

For WL-S (5-1, 3-0), Grace Estes had 20 points and Weaver added 9 rebounds.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 36-14. Kayla Cole had 12 points for the Tigers.

Graham boys fall

SPRINGFIELD – Northwestern defeated Graham, 62-31, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 38-12, at the half.

“We struggled to find ourselves,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but there’s still a lot of season left. We’re excited to get back to work.”

Nick Prince led the Falcons with 13 points.

Graham won the jayvee game, 49-36. Brent Case had 11 points for the Falcons.

Graham won the 9th grade game, 50-21. Ben Sells had 21 points for the Falcons.

On Saturday, the varsity Falcons lost to Miami East, 53-47.

Prince had 13 points and Zack Vanscoy added 11.

Miami East won the jayvee game, 50-46.