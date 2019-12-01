Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst named 1st team All-Ohio

After advancing to the Division VI state semifinals, Mechanicsburg is well represented on the All-Ohio football team.

Sophomore linebacker Jake Hurst has been named to the first team.

Senior defensive lineman Kix Thiel and senior defensive back Logan Hurst were each named to the third team.

Junior running back Chayse Propst and junior offensive lineman Caden Coleman were each named special mention.

In addition, Triad senior wide receiver Logan McCoy was named special mention in Division VI.

The All-Ohio teams are chosen by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.