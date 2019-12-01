Tigers, Indians earn wins in girls basketball

WEST LIBERTY – Selena Weaver scored a game-high 20 points as WL-S beat Miami East, 33-23, in non-league girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 9-1, at the end of the first quarter and 22-12 at the half.

Emily Hollar had six steals for WL-S (3-0).

Miami East won the jayvee game, 28-16. Madeline Hutton had five points for the Tigers.

M’burg girls win

MECHANICSBURG – Grace Forrest poured in 21 points as Mechanicsburg defeated Northeastern, 60-22, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Indians led, 23-2, at the end of the first quarter and 44-6 at the half.

Taylor Rausch had 10 points and Kasey Schipfer added seven assists for Mechanicsburg (3-0).