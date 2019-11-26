Rooney leads Urbana girls over Northeastern

Urbana defeated Northeastern, 45-20, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers led, 11-2, at the end of the first quarter and 26-6 at the half.

For UHS, Sam Rooney had 17 points and 6 steals, Maleah Murphy had 9 points, 8 assists and 8 steals, Claire Shelpman had 8 points and Claire Keely added 10 rebounds.

M’burg girls win

SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg beat Shawnee, 66-29, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

A 23-0 run over a span of nearly a quarter and a half broke open the game. The Indians turned a 20-18 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the first half into a 43-18 margin with less than a minute to play in the third quarter before clamping down again in the final period.

For Mechanicsburg (3-0), Grace Forrest had 20 points and Kasey Schipfer and Morgan Hamby each added 12.

WL-S girls prevail

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S held off Tipp, 40-35, in non-league girls basketball on Tuesday.

The Tigers led, 32-25, after three quarters.

For WL-S (2-0), Selena Weaver had 18 points and eight rebounds and Emily Hollar added 15 points and four steals.

Tipp won the jayvee game, 32-13.

UHS sweeps in bowling

The Urbana boys beat London, 2,553-2,252, in CBC boys bowling on Tuesday.

For UHS (2-0), Kolin Bowdle had a 214-197, Austin Fisher a 181-212, Wyatt Young a 192-138, Paetyn Jacquemart a 161-142 and Jacob Coffey a 124-168.

Urbana’s girls team won, 2,008-1,611.

For UHS (2-0), Lily Cooksey had a 162-168, Sarrah Baldwin a 155-158, Leighanna Jordan a 148-165, Paige Martinez a 145-163 and Rachael Dulaney a 115.

Graham boys win

Graham beat Kenton Ridge, 2,545-2,373, in CBC boys bowling. Tyler Dowty rolled a 224 for the Falcons.

JH basketball

The Urbana 7th grade girls lost to London, 28-23.

The Urbana 8th graders fell, 32-18.