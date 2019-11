YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Joe Alessi ran for 103 yards and the Youngstown State defense shut down Illinois State for a 21-3 upset over the FCS sixth-ranked Redbirds on Saturday.

On the final play of the game, Youngstown senior quarterback Nathan Mays, who was knocked out for the season against North Dakota State on Nov. 2 with a leg injury, was helped out onto the field to take the snap and take a knee.

Mays, an Urbana High School graduate, finished the 2019 season with 13 touchdown passes.