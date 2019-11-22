Hollar leads WL-S to win over Fairbanks

WEST LIBERTY – Emily Hollar scored a game-high 18 points as WL-S beat Fairbanks, 50-29, in OHC girls basketball Friday night.
The Tigers led, 15-7, at the end of the first quarter and 21-9 at the half.
WL-S owned a 38-18 lead heading into the fourth period.
Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 31-15. Ayva Stewart scored 7 points for WL-S.
The Tigers host Tipp on Tuesday in non-league action.
Graham girls fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern defeated Graham, 40-33, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.
The Falcons trailed, 21-9, at the half.
For Graham, Katelyn Nash had 15 points and Abby Yukon added eight points and six rebounds.