Hollar leads WL-S to win over Fairbanks

WEST LIBERTY – Emily Hollar scored a game-high 18 points as WL-S beat Fairbanks, 50-29, in OHC girls basketball Friday night.

The Tigers led, 15-7, at the end of the first quarter and 21-9 at the half.

WL-S owned a 38-18 lead heading into the fourth period.

Fairbanks won the jayvee game, 31-15. Ayva Stewart scored 7 points for WL-S.

The Tigers host Tipp on Tuesday in non-league action.

Graham girls fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Southeastern defeated Graham, 40-33, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 21-9, at the half.

For Graham, Katelyn Nash had 15 points and Abby Yukon added eight points and six rebounds.