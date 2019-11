MIAMISBURG – Fourth-seeded WL-S will face a familiar opponent in the Division V, Region 20 final after nipping top-seeded Cincinnati Taft, 14-13, here Saturday night.

The Tigers (11-1) will play second-seeded West Jefferson (11-1) in a regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Earlier this season, WL-S beat West Jefferson, 42-39, and the teams were co-champs of the OHC North division.

Read more in Tuesday’s Urbana Daily Citizen.