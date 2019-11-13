Blue Knight women fall to Walsh, 99-60

CANTON, Ohio – The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell, 99-60, to GMAC preseason favorite Walsh in non-conference action Wednesday night inside Alumni Arena.

UU suffered its first loss and dropped to 2-1 on the season while the host Cavs improved to 3-0.

The Blue Knights opened with a 5-0 lead and then moved ahead 7-4 following back-to-back buckets from Kasey Knippen early in the first quarter. However, the Cavs got going offensively and stormed back with a 14-0 run.

Walsh led 28-13 after one period and remained out in front the rest of the way as the Blue Knights never got back within single digits.

Tyra James led UU with 13 points and seven rebounds while Sylvia Hudson scored nine points. Bailey Draughn chipped in with seven points and five boards. Kami McEldowney recorded three steals along with six points and two rebounds.

UU shot just 33 percent overall while hitting 4 of 18 (22%) from three-point range. The Blue Knights missed seven free throws (10-17). A highlight from the night included 11 steals while forcing 15 Walsh turnovers.

On the other side, Walsh knocked down nearly 70 percent of its shot attempts in the first half and posted an overall shooting mark of 57 percent for the game. The Cavs benefitted from 27 points scored off 18 Blue Knight turnovers. Walsh held the rebounding edge, 45-35, and assisted 23 times on 39 made field goals.

Quionche Carter led five Walsh players in double digits with 25 points, nine boards and five assists.

UU will host NAIA member Mount Vernon Nazarene in the home opener Friday at the Grimes Center. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.