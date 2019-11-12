Edwards named MEC first team

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University’s Alyssa Edwards has been selected to the All-Mountain East Conference Women’s Soccer First Team, as league headquarters released its 2019 postseason awards on Tuesday. The junior forward is the first Blue Knight to earn All-MEC first-team status in women’s soccer.

UU also had two earn recognition on the All-MEC Honorable Mention team, including senior midfielder Jordin Littles and junior goalkeeper Hazel Sanz.

Edwards, who was All-MEC honorable mention as a freshman and second team as a sophomore, finished the regular season third in the MEC in goals (12) and points (24), and is currently two goals shy of the school’s single-season record going into postseason play. The junior from Canal Winchester had four multi-goal games, including two hat tricks in home wins over Frostburg State and Glenville State. She’s already the school’s D2 era leader in goals (22) and fifth all-time in school history.

Littles, who also earned All-MEC honorable mention as a freshman, is a key member in the UU midfield. The senior from Cincinnati missed the first three games, but returned to boost UU to its first win with an assist on the game-winning goal. She also scored her only goal of the season in a clutch moment for the game-winner in a 2-1 win at West Liberty. She totaled five shots on goal and played nearly 1,200 minutes in the regular season.

Sanz, who joined the Blue Knights this season from California, leads the MEC in saves per game (8.88) and total saves (142), while ranking sixth and fourth in the nation, respectively. The junior went 7-7-1 between the pipes during the regular season with three shutouts and .802 save percentage. She logged six matches with 10 or more saves including a season-high 16 in a scoreless draw at Davis & Elkins.

James earns honor

UU’s Tyra James has earned Mountain East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors after helping the Blue Knights to a 2-0 opening weekend.

James, a senior from Cincinnati, opened the season with a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a win over West Chester and she poured in 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting and snagged seven rebounds in a win over Millersville. James shot 50 percent from behind the arc going 3-of-6.

Urbana University’s Alyssa Edwards (pictured) has been selected to the All-Mountain East Conference women’s soccer first team https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/11/web1_uusoccer.jpg Urbana University’s Alyssa Edwards (pictured) has been selected to the All-Mountain East Conference women’s soccer first team