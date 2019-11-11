UU women’s team opens the season 2-0

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – Urbana University’s Tyra James scored a career-high 27 points in Sunday’s 85-73 win over regional-foe Millersville, leading the Blue Knight women’s basketball team to a 2-0 finish at the Carol Eckman Memorial.

UU beat West Chester, 63-59, here on Saturday.

On Sunday, James finished 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. She poured in 11 points in the third quarter, including seven straight out of halftime, to put the Blue Knights in front for good. Bailey Draughn also led the way, stuffing the stat sheet with a career-high 19 points with seven boards along with four steals and three assists. Sylvia Hudson, who is still easing back into the lineup, chipped in nine points in 17 minutes off the bench. Weston Minnich had eight points and five rebounds.

UU opened the game with an 8-2 lead, but the Marauders found their stroke and used a 14-0 run to take control. Millersville led 19-13 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 11 with 8:27 until halftime. UU began the second frame with only three makes on 13 shot attempts, but trailed by only six when Shalaya Heath’s layup made it 27-21.

Eventually, UU struck with a run of its own after Millersville let the Blue Knights hang around for too long. UU closed the final three-plus minutes of the second quarter on a 12-3 run, keyed by Minnich’s six points, to take a 33-32 lead into the break. Millersville never led again.

The Blue Knights carried the momentum over and James moved the lead to double digits with a layup halfway through the third. However, Millersville sliced the deficit to five, 56-51, entering the final period and didn’t go away. The Marauders got back to within two points, 67-65, with four minutes remaining. But, a three ball from Kasey Knippen and Hudson’s fast-break layup killed any hope of a Millersville comeback. UU finished shooting 53 percent over the final two quarters, including 56 percent in the fourth.

Overall, UU shot 46 percent from the floor, 29 percent (5-17) from three-point range and knocked down 20 of 27 free throws. The Blue Knights had a 38-32 edge in rebounds and outscored the Marauders 17-2 in second-chance points. UU was active in the passing lanes, recording 14 steals while forcing 24 turnovers.

UU will continue the non-conference slate with Wednesday’s road game at Walsh. The Blue Knights will then host Mount Vernon Nazarene in the home opener Friday at 6 p.m.

UU men fall

INSTITUTE, W. Va. – The UU men’s basketball team slipped to 0-2 overall after a 72-59 loss to Elizabeth City State here on Saturday.

Kyle Kegley had 14 points to lead the Blue Knights and Tehree Horn and Jordan Bradley each added 13.

UU plays at Kentucky Wesleyan on Saturday.