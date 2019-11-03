Indians, Tigers earn playoff berths

Mechanicsburg and West Liberty-Salem have both qualified for the playoffs in football.

Sixth-seeded Mechanicsburg (8-2) will play at third-seeded Frankfort Adena (8-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Division VI, Region 24.

“We used to play Adena in the early 2000s so I’m very familiar with their program and football tradition,” said Mechanicsburg Coach Kurt Forrest. “It will be a crazy atmosphere down there Friday night … they take their football very seriously.”

Fourth-seeded West Liberty-Salem (9-1) will host fifth-seeded Cincinnati Madeira (8-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Division V, Region 20.

WL-S is coming off a 35-15 win over Mechanicsburg last Friday night which gave the Tigers a share of the Ohio Heritage Conference North title.

“Making the playoffs this year was a goal the boys set after last season,” said WL-S Coach Dan McGill. “They wanted to be league champs and be in the playoffs. so it feels good to see their hard work pay off.”

Playoff tickets will be available at each school this week.

Burton earns honor

West Liberty-Salem volleyball player Alex Burton has been named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III volleyball.

Burton was also named the OHC North player of the year.