WL-S girls 2nd, boys 10th at state meet

HEBRON – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team placed second at the Division III state meet on Saturday.

WL-S had 89 points, 10 behind first-place Minster.

It was the Tigers’ first podium finish at the state meet.

Three WL-S runners earned All-Ohio honors with Megan Adams placing third in 18:42.3, Katelyn Stapleton 19th in 19:13.5 and Grace Adams 30th in 19:30.5.

Also placing for WL-S were Madison Bahan, 52nd in 20:08.6, Lydia Moell, 68th in 20:26.9 and Mandilyn Weaver, 124th in 21:48.9.

The Tigers finish the season with a record of 159-3.

The West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team placed 10th at the Division II state meet on Saturday.

Woodridge won with 37 points and the Tigers had 274.

For WL-S, Dylan Lauck was All-Ohio for the second straight year after placing 16th in 16:18.3, Tate Yoder was 42nd in 16:40.7, Cade Clerico was 113th in 17:22.9, Noah Smith was 114th in 17:23.4, Gavin Harrison was 135th in 17:50.1, Hayden Kennedy was 139th in 17:53.6 and Andrew Kimball was 158th in 18:08.4.