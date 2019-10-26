WL-S cross country teams qualify for state meet

TROY – Both West Liberty-Salem cross country teams qualified for next week’s state meet.

The WL-S girls won their third consecutive Division III regional meet title on Saturday at Troy to earn a trip to state. This will be the fourth consecutive state meet berth for the Big Orange and the ninth in program history.

WL-S had 32 points at the regional followed by Fort Loramie with 39.

With the state berth, Big Orange seniors Grace Adams and Lydia Moell become the 9th and 10th student-athletes in the program’s history to qualify for four consecutive state meets.

For the Tigers on Saturday, Megan Adams was third in 19:13, Katelyn Stapleton was fifth in 19:35, Grace Adams was eighth in 19:57, Madison Bahan was 11th in 20:01, Lydia Moell was 18th in 20:32, Mandilyn Weaver was 41st in 21:49 and Maggie Davis was 43rd in 21:51.

The Big Orange, currently 141-2 overall and ranked 2nd in the OATCCC state coaches poll, will compete next Saturday at 11 a.m. at National Trail Speedway in Hebron.

The West Liberty-Salem boys team will be making the program’s 18th state cross country meet appearance and the first as a member of Division II after placing third at Saturday’s regional meet.

Dayton Carroll was first with 99 points, Madeira was second with 103 and West Liberty-Salem was third with 110.

For the Tigers, Dylan Lauck was 3rd in 16:42.4, Tate Yoder was 15th in 17:01.4, Noah Smith was 17th in 17:12.5, Cade Clerico was 46th in 17:57.9, Hayden Kennedy was 57th in 18:06.4, Gavin Harrison was 67th in 18:22.7 and Andrew Kimball was 70th in 18:29.6.

WL-S’s Katelyn Stapleton runs in the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. She placed fifth overall in 19:35. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_stapleton.jpg WL-S’s Katelyn Stapleton runs in the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. She placed fifth overall in 19:35.