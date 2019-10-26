WL-S soccer, Graham volleyball fall in district finals

LEBANON – Cincinnati Seven Hills beat West Liberty-Salem, 4-0, in a Division III boys soccer district final on Saturday.

The Tigers finish the season 16-3-1 overall.

Graham volleyball falls

FAIRFIELD – Roger Bacon defeated Graham, 25-11, 25-17, 25-15 in a Division II volleyball district final on Saturday.

The Falcons finish the season at 16-10 overall.

JH football

Triad lost to West Jefferson’s 8th grade team, 38-14, in the season finale.

For the Cardinals (3-4-1), Awesom Mitchell had a 12-yard touchdown run and also scored on a 2-point conversion run. Hunter Thompson added to the scoring with a 65-yard touchdown run.

On defense, Kane Bailey and Reid Todhunter each had a sack, while Tucker Webb had a fumble recovery.

WL-S defeated Northeastern, 26-0, in the season finale. Miles Hostetler had 2 rushing TDs and also threw TD passes to Austin Olejniczak and Gabe McGill.

Gabe McGill had a safety and Jake Griffith had two interceptions. Xander Waldren, Luke McGill and Griffith each had a fumble recovery for the Tigers (5-3).