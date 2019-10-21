Blue Knights hold off WVSU

INSTITUTE, W. Va. – Eddie Stockett scored on a four-yard sneak with 27 seconds remaining to lift Urbana University over West Virginia State University, 35-31, in a wild finish Saturday at Laken Field.

The host Yellow Jackets had one final chance at a Hail Mary, but UU’s Marcus Omosule dumped WVSU quarterback Austin Hensley into the turf as time expired for the only sack of the game.

The Blue Knights scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

UU improved to 5-2 (5-2 MEC) for the first time since 2013 while handing WVSU (5-2, 5-1 MEC) its first conference loss of the season. Saturday’s victory was the third for coach Haines at Laken Field as the Blue Knights lead the all-time series against WVSU, 4-3.

Additionally, the Blue Knights moved to 9-2 in road games decided by seven points or less during the Haines era.

Stockett, who was named the MEC offensive player of the week, led a surging Blue Knight offense that totaled 514 yards, including 278 on the ground. The senior signal-caller went 13 of 22 for 236 yards, while tying his career-high with three passing TDs for the second straight week. He also added two short rushing TDs. Stockett’s favorite target was Rafael Floyd with 61 yards on four catches.

The UU offense had zero turnovers and dominated the time of possession with a margin of over 14 minutes. The Blue Knights did not commit a penalty in the second half after committing five before halftime. The Yellow Jackets were flagged 11 times for 172 yards.

The Blue Knight running backs, led by W.R. Sanders Jr. and Isaiah Young, dominated behind a great effort from the offensive line. Sanders carried a season-high 24 times for 141 yards and Young produced 146 all-purpose yards.

Overall, the two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense with UU holding the slight advantage, 514 to 495.

The Blue Knights return home to host Concord (0-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) has been named the MEC offensive player of the week after leading the Blue Knights to a 35-31 win at West Virginia State on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_stockett.jpg UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) has been named the MEC offensive player of the week after leading the Blue Knights to a 35-31 win at West Virginia State on Saturday.