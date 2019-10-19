WL-S cross country teams qualify for regional

CEDARVILLE – The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its third consecutive D-III Southwest District title on Saturday at Cedarville University’s Edwin R. King Cross Country Course.

The Big Orange, ranked third in the latest OATCCC DIII state poll, held off second-ranked Fort Loramie, 22-42.

WLS placed all seven of its runners in the top 35 in a field of 163 runners.

For the Tigers, Megan Adams was 3rd i 18:59.1, Grace Adams was 5th in 19:09.1, Katelyn Stapleton was 6th in 19:34.7, Madison Bahan was 7th in 19:46.9, Lydia Moell was 12th in 20:16:45, Maggie Davis was 30th in 21:24 and Mandilyn Weaver was 34th in 21:33.4.

“This was such strong team race for us,” said WL-S Coach Ann Vogel. “We know anytime we run against Loramie it’s going to be a battle. I think our girls did a great job of pushing the pace mid-race and finishing strong.

WL-S (131-2) will compete at the D-III regional meet at Troy on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The WL-S boys placed third out of 23 teams and as runners-up at the Division II district meet to advance to the regional.

For the Tigers, Dylan Lauck was 5th in 16:22.5, Tate Yoder was 7th in 16:29.5 PR, Noah Smith was 11th in 16:35.9 PR, Cade Clerico was 38th in 17:40.9, Hayden Kennedy was 43rd in 17:46.1, Ayden Estep was 56th in 18:04.4 and Gavin Harrison was 81st in 18:54.0.

“This week was about surviving and advancing and we did just that,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “This is the program’s 10th straight trip to regional, and the first berth as a D-II team. I’m very proud of our team’s performance and the team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete for a state berth next week.”

WL-S will compete at the D-II regional meet at Troy on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.