UHS volleyball, WL-S boys soccer advance


Staff report

Urbana’s Maleah Murphy (pictured) had 17 digs in Saturday’s win over Northwestern in the Division II sectional.

NEW CARLISLE – Urbana beat Northwestern, 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 in the Division II volleyball sectional on Saturday.

For UHS (10-14), Emily Skelley had 21 kills, 11 digs and 6 aces, Camille Mcintosh had 8 kills, Arianna Cydrus had 5 kills, Shelby Stoops had 3 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks, Ella Taylor had 34 assists, 3 aces and 13 digs and Maleah Murphy added 17 digs.

The Hillclimbers advance to play Tipp on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Tecumseh in a district semifinal.

WL-S soccer wins

The WL-S boys soccer team advanced to the sectional final with a 3-1 win over visiting Dayton Christian on Saturday.

Tied 1-1 at the half, the Tigers secured the victory with 2 second-half goals. Jack Eggleston evened the score at 1-1 with a conversion off a corner kick in the first half.

In the second half, Ian Wolfe put the Tigers ahead with a goal with under 10 minutes remaining. Then, Lance Baldwin clinched the win with his goal 5 minutes later. Gavin Harrison, Mason Powell and Wolfe each had an assist for the Tigers and Logan Saylor had 11 saves in goal.

WL-S (15-2-1) advances to play Bethel on Tuesday at Wayne High School at 7 pm.

JH football

Triad defeated Fairbanks, 18-0.

Awesom Mitchell had touchdown runs of 34 and 26 yards and 4 sacks on defense.

Caleb Thomas added to the scoring with a 90-yard punt teturn TD and a sack on defense.

Kane Bailey contributed to the shutout with 2 sacks, while Russell House also had a sack.

