UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Knights’ 31-24 win over visiting Glenville State on Saturday. UU (4-2) plays at West Virginia State on Saturday at noon.

UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Knights’ 31-24 win over visiting Glenville State on Saturday. UU (4-2) plays at West Virginia State on Saturday at noon. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/10/web1_estockett.jpg UU quarterback Eddie Stockett (pictured) completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 274 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Knights’ 31-24 win over visiting Glenville State on Saturday. UU (4-2) plays at West Virginia State on Saturday at noon.