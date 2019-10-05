Frostburg State defeats UU

FROSTBURG, Md. – Urbana University’s late push to overcome a 24-point, fourth-quarter deficit came up short in Saturday’s 24-16 loss to Frostburg State in the first meeting between the schools.

The Blue Knights dropped to 3-2 on the year with back-to-back losses while the upstart Bobcats improved to 4-1.

Frostburg State opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown drive and controlled the contest for three quarters. The Bobcats outgained UU, 363-231, and limited the Blue Knight rushing attack to a season-low 41 yards on the ground. UU converted only 3 of 14 third downs and lost the time of possession battle, 33:18 to 26:42.

UU quarterback Eddie Stockett finished 17 of 27 for 190 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Jesse Bray caught a team-high five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, while fellow wideout Rafael Floyd grabbed four balls for 35 yards. Running backs Isaiah Young and Maurice Warren each netted just 14 yards. Young also hauled in his second touchdown reception on a 38-yard catch and run.

Defensively, linebacker LA Kelly led the way with 14 tackles and three stops behind the line of scrimmage. Duray Hall had 11 tackles while Chris Richardson (8) and Desdamon Lake (7) also chipped in.

UU ran only eight plays total in Frostburg territory, including none in the first half, but still made it a one-possession game with under a minute remaining.

Trailing 24-0, Stockett hit Young wide open up the middle for a 38-yard TD pass, and following a two-point conversion, the Blue Knights were down 24-8 with 5:40 left.

UU got the ball back with four minutes remaining after a botched fake field goal by the Bobcats, who had already missed two kick attempts, and the Blue Knights went back to work.

With 4:11 remaining and out of timeouts, Stockett marched the Blue Knights 76 yards on 11 plays for another scoring drive that featured a pair of clutch fourth-down completions to Bray. The drive stayed alive after Bray caught a 26-yard pass on a 4th-and-11 play. Then on the next play, Stockett found Justin Dennis for a 28-yard strike to get inside the FSU 10.

Stockett eventually went back to Bray on 4th-and-goal from the three, and after another successful two-point try, the Blue Knights trailed 26-16 with 36 seconds to go.

However, the Bobcats recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Frostburg State’s Gavin Lavat ran for 124 yards on 24 carries and quarterback Will Brunson finished 14 of 26 for 214 yards with one touchdown to lead the Bobcats.

FSU got the scoring started as Brunson snuck in for a one-yard plunge with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

The score remained 7-0 until halftime as the Blue Knights were limited to just 53 yards and three first downs. The longest UU play of the first half was an eight-yard reception by Bray.

Frostburg came out swinging again in the second half as Brunson’s 17-yard TD pass followed a Bobcat interception, which put the hosts ahead 14-0 with 6:33 left in the third. That was the only turnover of the game as UU tried to come out throwing in the third quarter.

Then, FSU tacked on a field goal early in the fourth and Lavat found paydirt to make it 24-0 with 8:27 remaining. It was the largest deficit of the season for the Blue Knights.

Penalties were a factor for both sides with a combined 19 flags thrown. UU was called for eight infractions and FSU was flagged for 11.

UU hosts Glenville State College for Saturday’s 1 p.m. homecoming game at UU Stadium.

