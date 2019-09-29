Earhart wins Clunker Classic II at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway was the place to be Saturday, as the track hosted the second Clunker Classic. The race was a 300-lap Enduro.

This year’s event saw 60 cars taking the green. Don Mahaffey Jr and Nick Barrett battled during the early stages of the race. Both led a charmed life as they dodged crashes and spins. Tanner Earhart went into the lead next and held it the rest of the way. Earhart traveled from Bristol, Tenn., to compete. Barrett held on for second with Jason Mahaffey, Tyler Mahaffey and Don Mahaffey Jr. second through fifth. Kenny Terry of Dayton was crowned the 2019 Enduro champion.

The valve cover race for the youngsters was won by Dixie Swink. Dallas Young was second. The trailer race saw Justin Hoelscher in victory lane. Local driver Buck Purtee was the winner of the flagpole race. The chain race saw Scottie Marquis and Kenny George teaming up to take the win. The skid plate race was won in a shower of sparks by Kevin Snyder. Topping the field in the burnout contest was Shawn Ryan.