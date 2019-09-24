UU football receives vote in AFCA Top 25 poll

WACO, TEX. – Urbana University received a vote in this week’s AFCA Division II Football Coaches’ Top 25 poll.

It’s the first time UU has garnered a vote in the national poll since Sept. 20, 2012.

UU is off to its first 3-0 start in school history and currently ranks among the top 10 teams nationally in rushing offense (6th, 285.3 ypg) and rushing defense (3rd, 32.7 ypg).

However, the Blue Knights will face their toughest test to date as they prepare for one of the biggest games in UU Stadium history with fifth-ranked Notre Dame College coming to town on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. between the only two remaining undefeated teams in the Mountain East Conference.

Valdosta State (Ga.) remains in the top spot after a 44-27 victory over then-No. 20 West Alabama. Ferris State (Mich.), Minnesota State, Tarleton State (Texas) and Notre Dame (Ohio) round out the top five.