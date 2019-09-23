5 class winners at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young is always trying to make racing at the rural more fun for fans and drivers.

Saturday night’s features were only open to drivers who had not posted a feature win this season. Five classes took to the track with an opportunity to take home a feature victory.

In the Dave Nagel Excavating late models class, Josh Smith of Quincy emerged the winner of the 35-lap feature. Cody Robinson, Don Mahaffey Jr., Zach Stacy and Kenny George finished second through fifth. Smith took the dash checkered with Burgess White and George winning heats. Mahaffey set fast time.

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds took to the track next. When the dust had settled it was 73-year-old Terry Humphrey relishing the win. Chad Poole was second, with Mike Carroll third, Rob Dutra fourth and Don Skaggs fifth. Poole set fast time.

A full field of 24 cars started the 40-lap Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks and took the green. When the checkered flew it was Mike Wintrow picking up the winner’s money. Wintrow also set fast time and won the dash. Jordan Sage, Keven Baggett and Damien Weigel were heat winners.

The Amsoil Street Stock feature was next up. Ross Klingelhofer captured top spot and was fast qualifier. Josh Smith, Matt Wilson, John Bennett and Nate Purtee filled second through fifth spots. The dash win went to Matt Wilson, with Jason Purtee and Chad Brandyberry posting heat victories.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Car feature saw Buck Purtee in victory lane. Purtee also set fast time. Mike Pippin, Tim Hines, Landen Jones and Jake Moody took home second through fifth.

This Saturday will be the Second Annual Clunker Classic. It will be a 300-lap Enduro paying $5,000 to win (based on 120 cars) Also on hand will be a Trailer race of Destruction, Chain Race, Skid Plate Race, Flag Pole Race and Kids Valve Cover race.

Ross Klingelhofer (pictured) won the Amsoil Street Stock feature Saturday night at Shady Bowl. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_klingelhofer.jpg Ross Klingelhofer (pictured) won the Amsoil Street Stock feature Saturday night at Shady Bowl.