Non-winners night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will run a unique program tonight.

The features will be for drivers who have not won a feature in that class. In the Wootens Automotive Modifieds, drivers with a strong season but no wins are Daniel McPherson and Mike Carroll.

The Dave Nagel Late Models who have run strong but don’t have a win include Kenny George Jr., Josh Smith and Don Mahaffey Jr..

The Amsoil Street Stocks seeking their first win include Chad Small II, Jason Drummond and Jacob Heckman.

Among Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks, Jimmy McElfresh, Andrea Swink and Justin Kemp hope to be in victory lane.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars looking for a win are Patrick Woods, Craig Borland and Aaron Pippin.

All of the above classes will be on hand, joined by some drivers whose home tracks have shut down. Please note that racing will start today at 6 p.m.

