Champs crowned at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway closed out its 2019 points races and crowned the champions Saturday night. Racing will continue as at least two more events are scheduled.

The 2019 Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model champion is Matthew Parsons of Rushsylvania. It is his second championship. The Amsoil Street Stock class saw Sidney driver Rodney Roush put another notch in his belt as he won his eighth track crown. Roush has been champion the last four seasons.

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds saw the title come down to two drivers as Logan McPherson and Chris Parker went into the finale nearly tied.

Parker came out on top to claim his first-ever track championship. The Heath and Sons Thunder car champion was rookie driver Joe Carroll. The Noble Armor Coating Mini Stock champion was Jeremy Niswonger of Urbana. It was his first track championship.

The track ran a full program of stock car action to determine the final point standings. The Dave Nagel Excavating late model main was won by Tyler Marsh of Muncie (Ind.). Marsh won on his first trip to Shady Bowl. Logan McPherson of Bellefontaine won the Wooten Automotive Modified Ed Tapp Classic feature. The Noble Armor Coating feature was won by Austin Eaton of Belle Center. Buck Purtee of DeGraff took home the feature win for the Amsoil Street Stocks.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_shadychamps.jpg