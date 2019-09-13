Racing at Shady Bowl tonight

DeGRAFF – Racing fans need to make plans to make it to Shady Bowl to catch a race, as only three more are posted for the season for the track.

In addition to the next two stock car races, Shady Bowl will host its second annual Clunker Classic on Sept. 28. Based on a 120-car field the winner could receive as much $5,000. There are currently 60 cars entered.

It will also be the final points races tonight. Champions will be crowned in all divisions.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Stocks saw Cedarville rookie driver Joe Carroll crowned champion as they closed their season a week earlier. Joe is the son of many-time track champion Mike Carroll.

Indiana driver Jerrod Henderson won the Lighting series championship. Columbus driver Matthew Parsons will have to hold off Ryan Fleming to notch his second championship in the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model series.

The Wooten Automotive modifieds is a real battle between Chris Parker and last year’s champion Logan McPherson. Parker has a five- point over McPherson. The modified 50-lap feature will also be the final leg of the Hero Series. Jeremy Niswonger of Urbana has a secure lead over Keven Baggett in the Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks.

In the Amsoil Street Stock Series, Sidney’s Rodney Roush is in charge as he leads Jason Mahaffey by just under 100 points. A good race by Roush would give the popular driver his 8th championship.

Promoter Rick Young has announced that racing will start at 6 p.m. today.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_parker.jpg