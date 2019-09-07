UU opens season with victory

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – Urbana University opened the 2019 football slate with a 43-14 win at West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at Cebe Ross Field.

With the victory, UU earned its first season-opening road victory since 2007 after losing the previous six.

Additionally, head coach Tyler Haines becomes the second-winningest coach in UU football history after capturing his 16th career victory on the sidelines.

The Blue Knights dominated the Bobcats in all facets, building a 23-7 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half.

Senior QB Eddie Stockett connected with senior WR Jesse Bray on UU’s opening possession for a 50-plus yard touchdown strike. Stockett also added two short TD runs in the second half.

The Blue Knights also produced a defensive touchdown and safety on special teams.

In the first quarter, senior DE Onajai Davenport scooped up a fumble following Mikal Toliver’s strip sack and Davenport took it to the house.

Toliver was in the backfield all game and caused major disruption to the Bobcats’ offense.

Then, senior DB Chris Richardson blocked a punt in the second quarter, the fourth of his career, which ended up going out the back of the end zone for two points right before halftime.

Senior RB Isaiah Young added two rushing TDs, one in the second quarter and another in the third, after a slow start to the Blue Knight ground attack.

UU hosts Charleston on Thursday at 7 p.m.

UU’s Onajai Davenport (26) returns a fumble for a touchdown at West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_uuwvwu.jpeg UU’s Onajai Davenport (26) returns a fumble for a touchdown at West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. Photo by UU Athletics