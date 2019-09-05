Mini stocks take spotlight at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway got off to a rocky start back in April as a stretch of wet, cold and rain forced promoter Rick Young to cancel nearly all the races in April and part of May. Young held on to see Shady Bowl post one of its best seasons ever. Car counts in all classes have grown and fan attendance has been excellent.

The Noble Armor Coating Buckeye FWD 125-lap challenge will headline a full program of racing at Shady Bowl Speedway Saturday night.

The front wheel stars and cars will compete in a feature with $2,000 going to the winner.

Jeremy Niswonger, by virtue of his six feature wins, is the favorite to pick up the win. Andrea Swink has overcome some bad luck to stand second in the points.

The Dave Nagel Late Model series has Matt Parsons (679) in the points chase followed by Ryan Fleming (622). Parsons is looking for his second career crown.

The Wooten Automotive Modifieds is a close battle with Chris Parker holding a three-point lead over defending champion Logan McPherson.

In the Amsoil Street Stocks, Rodney Roush (606) is the leader over Jacob Heckman (535).

The above classes will have two more races before points racing is over.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars will finish their point season at Shady Bowl this Saturday.

Rookie Joe Carroll holds a slight lead (417) over second-place driver Scottie Marquis (407).

Racing will begin Saturday at 7 p.m.