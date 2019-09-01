Five winners at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway promoter Rick Young was once again battling rain Saturday night.

Rain hit the speedway several times during the program, forcing officials to dry the track.

It was “First Responders Night” as the track honored local fire, police and EMTs. There were several stops in the action after racing began, keeping the track crew busy.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late models were up first. The 20-car field took starter Charlie Gifford’s green flag to start the feature. Before they completed the first circuit a pile-up occurred on the backchute. Curtis Noble took the hardest hit as he hit the wall flush on the driver’s side. Noble was uninjured but his car suffered heavy damage. Curt Frazier and Jesse Gade were also eliminated. On the restart the field once again piled up in turn three. Zack Brandyberry, Mike Ward, Scott Drake and Joey Fihe were done for the night in this crash. The next crash was on lap 17 when Don Mahaffey Jr. and Bobby Fihe crashed.

When the checkered finally flew, it was Columbus driver Buddy Townsend posing for pictures in his Grove City Inn backed ride. The win was the second of the season for Townsend. Matt Parsons, Cody Robinson, Kenny George and fast qualifier Ryan Fleming rounded out the top five. Robinson took the dash, with heats going to Jim Lewis Jr. and Jesse Gade.

In Amsoil Street Stock action, Rodney Roush was fast qualifier. Dayton’s Jason Mahaffey in his Quick Parts Chevy was the winner of the feature. The race was red-flagged on lap 21 when Richard Roush went up in flames when his motor blew up. Roush was uninjured. Nate Purtee enjoyed his best feature finish as he was second. Jason Drummond, Chad Small II and Andy Heath rounded out the top five. Jacob Muncy was the dash winner, while Robert Roush and Rob Schaeff were winners of heat races.

The Wooten Modifieds feature was won by Logan McPherson in his Ed Tapp owned open-wheeler. Chris Parker was second. The pair was tied for the point lead when the night began. Daniel McPherson, Buddy Townsend and fast qualifier Bill Burba filled the top five spots. Daniel McPherson was the dash victor, with Jerry Stapleton winning the heat.

The Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks looked like a sure win for Jimmy McElfresh before he dropped out with engine woes. Urbana’s Jeremy Niswonger picked up the win in his Saucy Sows backed Neon. It marked win number 6 for Niswonger. Alec Young was second, with Rob Taylor IV third, Dustin Hughes fourth and Justin Kemp fifth. Niswonger swept every race he was in. He was fast qualifier, won the dash and the feature. Rob Taylor IV and Nick Hall had heat wins.

The Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars rounded out the program. Hoosier driver Frankie Oakes won the feature in his Sunnyside Motors ride. Alan Lambert and fast qualifier Andy Pine chased Oakes across the finish line. Joe Carroll and Scottie Marquis claimed fourth and fifth.

Jeremy Niswonger of Urbana is joined by the children of Chris Holbrook in victory lane Saturday night at Shady Bowl. Holbrook, who was a member of Niswonger’s Noble Armor Coating crew, passed away suddenly three weeks ago. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_niswonger.jpg Jeremy Niswonger of Urbana is joined by the children of Chris Holbrook in victory lane Saturday night at Shady Bowl. Holbrook, who was a member of Niswonger’s Noble Armor Coating crew, passed away suddenly three weeks ago.