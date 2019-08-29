Shady Bowl to host First Responders Night

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will host First Responders Night on Saturday.

“We are trying to give something back to our local police, fire and EMTs. These people risk their lives on a regular basis. We will be hosting them for one half price admission to the grandstand,” said track owner Rick Young. “They must provide proper and up to date ID to take advantage of the offer.”

Work is moving along on the new electronic scoreboard. Thanks to Noble Armor Coating and Wooten Automotive it has been erected in turn three and four. If at all possible it will be operating perhaps as early as this race.

The points races are winding down with most classes having three more races. The Heath & Sons Farms Thunder Cars have one more race. Rookie Joe Carroll has a seven-point lead over Scottie Marquis. Matt Parsons has the lead in the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models.

He has a 72-point lead over Ryan Fleming. The Wooten Modifieds has Chris Parker and Logan McPherson tied with 634 points. In the Amsoil Street Stocks, Rodney Roush appears to be heading to another championship. Jacob Heckman holds down the second spot. The Noble Armor Coating Mini Stocks class has been dominated by current leader Jeremy Niswonger. Jimmy Huffman Jr. is second.

Racing will start Saturday at 7 p.m.