Hudson wins 200-lap CRA feature

DeGRAFF – For the second year in a row, Owensboro, Ky., Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stock driver Brett Hudson steered his #00 Chevrolet to the Shady Bowl Speedway CRA Street Stock Four Crown 200 victory. A race rescheduled from early spring, Hudson would chase local shoe, Buck Purtee for the whole first half staying within striking distance in the top four all evening. The strike would come with less than 20 laps to go when Hudson willed his way to the lead and then fended off the charge of another local, Don Mahaffey Jr., on a late race restart to secure the win.

“When we got into the lapped traffic the last half I was able to close ground and I got a run on him,” noted Hudson. “Trying to pass him clean me and Buck are buddies. There was a little rubbing, that’s short track racing, there was a little beating and banging. To get this win two years in a row feels good. Track position meant so much tonight, on those restarts you just have to go, you can’t just ride here. So, it worked out tonight.”

The win gives Hudson two straight Four Crown victories after also winning the Aug. 10 Four Crown event at Anderson Speedway. For his pass of Purtee to get the win, Hudson was awarded the AR Bodies Cool Move of the Race Award.

The track’s local drivers in the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Model division and Wooten Modifieds took to the oval. Jim Lewis Jr. drove his Shatto Motor Sports late model to victory. The modified feature went to Brad Yelton in the Redskin Motor Sports entry. The Thunder Roadsters rounded out the night with Jason Powers winning the feature.

Shady Bowl will host “First Responders Night” with local police and fire personnel admitted for half price to the grandstands. The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, Wooten Modifieds, Amsoil Street Stocks, Noble Armor Coating Mini stocks and Heath and Sons Farms Thunder Cars will be in action. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Brett Hudson (pictured) was the winner of the CRA 200-lap street stock feature at Shady Bowl on Saturday. Isaacs photo