CRA to invade Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Tonight will mark the return of CRA Street Stocks to Shady Bowl Speedway.

The original event was rained out on April 7.

The 200-lap Van Hoy Oil Inc will pay $3,000 to win. The entry list at press time totaled 23 cars. A strong field of Shady Bowl regulars will challenge the traveling CRA Street Stocks.

Brett Hudson, Jeremy Wiggens and Joshua Poore will lead the visitors. Jacob McElfresh, who is the current point leader, is also entered. Shady Bowl drivers set to do battle include Jason and Don Mahaffey, Josh Sage, Josh Smith, Buck Purtee, Rodney Roush and Mike Wintrow.

The Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models, The Wooten Automotive Modifieds and Thunder Roadsters are also on the schedule.

Racing will begin today at 7 p.m.

Josh Poore (27) and Buck Purtee battle in last year's CRA event at Shady Bowl. Poore is a top runner in the CRA series, while Purtee has won the last two Amsoil Series street stock features at Shady Bowl.