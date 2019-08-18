UHS volleyball opens season with a victory

Urbana beat Bethel, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in a non-league volleyball season-opener on Saturday.

For UHS, Emily Skelley had 9 kills and 7 digs, Shelby Stoops had 8 kills and 4 aces, Arianna Cydrus had 7 kills, Camille McIntosh had 5 kills, Maleah Murphy had 18 digs and 5 aces and Ella Taylor added 26 assists.

Urbana’s jayvees won, 18-25, 25-11, 25-17.

For the Hillclimbers, Haleigh Schetter has 12 assists and 7 aces, Latoya Rogan had 5 kills, Alanna Canaday had 4 kills and Erica Crooks had 2 aces and 4 digs.

Graham wins in soccer

On Saturday, the Graham girls soccer team opened its season by defeating Botkins, 4-0. Chloe Crabtree scored two goals while Katelyn Nash and Amber Robeson each scored one. Amber Robeson, Katelyn Nash and Grace Nash each had one assist.

Lauren Woodruff made four saves to record the shutout.

WL-S girls earn tie

West Liberty Salem tied Troy Christian, 1—1, in non-league girls soccer on Saturday.

Emily Hollar scored the Tigers’ goal and Delaney Wade had 10 saves.

WL-S plays again on Thursday.

BOSS Summer Run

The 42nd annual BOSS Summer Run took place Saturday morning at Lions Park in West Liberty. The race is the longest running road race in Logan and Champaign counties and serves as a fundraiser for the West Liberty-Salem Big Orange cross country programs.

Ezekiel Longshore was the top finisher in the 1 Mile Fun Run, winning the race in 6:22.6. Also for the boys, Brandel Sullivan placed second in 6:29.11 and Zachary Carter placed third in 6:54.5.

Arianna Weaver was the top girl finisher in the 1 Mile Fun Run in 7:05.7. Raylen Henry placed second in 7:06.8 and Eilery Wygal placed third in 7:27.

West Liberty-Salem sophomore, Megan Adams was the top female finisher in the 5K setting a course record in 17:57.7 while Dylan Lauck was the overall winner in 16:59.0.